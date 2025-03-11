Two people rescued during sailboat race

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Two people fell from one of the sailboats in this race
Photo by John Wolfe

Several agencies responded to rescue two people in the water off Edmonds Saturday morning after they fell from one of the sailboat in the race on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

A Kitsap County Sheriff's Office vessel pulled the man and woman from the water around 11:30am and brought them to Edmonds Marina, where South County firefighters rushed both to Swedish Edmonds hospital. 

One patient was in serious condition while the other had non-life threatening injuries. 

Both people were wearing life-jackets.


