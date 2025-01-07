Openings on Shoreline's PRCS/Tree Board

Twin Ponds North

The new terms will begin on April 24, 2025.





City Council appointed PRCS/Tree Board members must live, work, or own property in Shoreline.





Per adopted ordinance, Board members will be compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting, unless absences are unexcused.



The PRCS/Tree Board serves as a community based advisory board to the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services and trees on public property.









The Board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December from 7:00 to 9:00pm. Current Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.



