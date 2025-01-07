Recology Store Pop-up Thursday at Shoreline City Hall January 9, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Recology Store Pop-up
Thursday January 9, 2025 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall

Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall.

From 10 am-4 pm Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items:
  • Fluorescent bulbs
  • Textiles
  • Books
  • Electronics
  • Small appliances
  • Styrofoam
  • Small propane canisters
Please note: Recology will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above. Drop-off limits apply. Visit Recology's website for full details.

They will also offer the option to pay your Recology bill in person!


