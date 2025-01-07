Recology Store Pop-up Thursday at Shoreline City Hall January 9, 2025
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Thursday January 9, 2025 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall
Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall.
From 10 am-4 pm Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items:
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Textiles
- Books
- Electronics
- Small appliances
- Styrofoam
- Small propane canisters
They will also offer the option to pay your Recology bill in person!
