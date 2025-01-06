Scene on the Sound: USNS Washington Chambers

Photo by Lee Wolfe

Sunday morning the USNS Washington Chambers sailed down a misty Puget Sound. She is a cargo ship that delivers ammunition, provisions, potable water and other supplies to US Navy ships so they can remain underway at sea.





The ship is named for Captain Washington Irving Chambers who was a career Naval officer and has been called the “Father of Naval Aviation”. In that capacity he consulted with Orville Wright and other aviation pioneers.





- Lee Wolfe





