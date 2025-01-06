Top 10 newly licensed dog names in King County

Charlie is one of the top ten names for King county dogs
Photo by Gordon Snyder

"Thank you for licensing your pets,” added Norm Alberg, Director of Records and Licensing Services.

“Good identification, such as the pet license worn on your pet’s collar or your pet’s microchip registered in our system, is the best way to ensure a quick ticket home for a lost companion!"

In 2024, King County residents registered or re-registered 59,834 dogs and 26,532 cats. The most popular names given to dogs were:

  1. Luna
  2. Lucy
  3. Daisy
  4. Bella
  5. Charlie
  6. Coco
  7. Ruby
  8. Max
  9. Buddy
  10. Lola
So our Traveling Dog, Charlie (Travels with Charlie) is in the top ten. 

My family has an Oliver. That name is in the top ten for cats, which might explain some of Oliver's behaviors..

I've known a Max and I'm not surprised at Buddy, but Luna, Lucy, Daisy, and Bella?

You can purchase pet licenses online, or at more than 70 convenient locations around the county, including many city halls and QFC stores. Learn more at Regional Animal Service of King County’s website,

See cat names here


