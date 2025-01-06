New speed limits coming to Lake Forest Park February 6, 2025



Starting February 6, 2025, the City of Lake Forest Park will introduce new speed limits across the city to ensure safer streets for everyone. Starting February 6, 2025, the City of Lake Forest Park will introduce new speed limits across the city to ensure safer streets for everyone.

What’s Changing?

Local Access Streets: New limit: 20 mph (map with blue streets)

Arterials/Collectors: New limit: 25 mph (map with green streets)

Why the Change?

To reduce accidents and protect pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.

To foster a more livable, walkable community where everyone can feel at ease.

In response to community input and the latest research and safety studies.

Help Us Keep Our Community Safe!

Follow the new speed limits.

Stay alert and mindful of your speedometer.

Encourage friends and neighbors to do the same.

By embracing these new speed limits, we’re creating safer neighborhoods, protecting our families, and strengthening the sense of community pride that makes Lake Forest Park a wonderful place to call home.





*It is important to note that the arterial map shows the northend of Ballinger Way and the south end of Bothell Way NE at 40mph. Both of these sections have been lowered to 35mph by WSDOT since this map study was completed.





