Top Ten cat and dog names

I've had a Loki and a Kitty. I came up with Loki but Kitty told us that was his name.





I spent years (along with the neighbors) dealing with a feral colony. I had a lot of cats in the house - too many to license. Usually they ran in fear from visitors - except when the sweet girl from RASKC came to the door to let me know that it was a good idea to license my pets.





I had cats peering out the windows, pulling the curtains aside, and crowding around my feet at the open door. Figured it was too late to claim I didn't have any pets.



Having said that, I once had a stolen cat returned because he was wearing a license.





You can purchase pet licenses online, or at more than 70 convenient locations around the county, including many city halls and QFC stores. Learn more at Regional Animal Service of King County’s website





License fees support RASKC’s shelter, pet adoption program, veterinary care, and other services for animals in need.



--Diane Hettrick







