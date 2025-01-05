Emergency Preparedness 101 class at Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Sunday, January 5, 2025


Prepare your family and your home for man-made emergencies as well as the unique challenges of the Pacific Northwest's natural disasters—earthquakes, wildfires, severe storms and more. Emergency

Preparedness 101 focuses on practical, actionable strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones without dwelling on fear. From understanding local risks to creating an adaptable emergency plan, the course equips you with essential skills, knowledge and resources empowering you to face potential crises with a plan.

This class will look at tools and equipment that will help you and your family stay safe when disaster strikes.

About the class 

This class will look at tools and equipment that will help you and your family stay safe when disaster strikes, and help you create a comprehensive plan tailored to your family.
About the instructor

Michael Boehm has been actively practicing emergency preparedness for 35 years. He has been teaching and helping people plan for their family’s safety.

Michael is a nationally recognized EMT and volunteer firefighter with King and Snohomish counties, as well as being part of Snohomish County CERT and Advanced CERT responders

Register here


