Emergency Preparedness 101 class at Shoreline Community College Continuing Education







January 25, 2025 from 1:00 - 5:00pm

Fee: $59

Free parking on campus

16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, Room 1402

206-546-4538 for more information

Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College

This class will look at tools and equipment that will help you and your family stay safe when disaster strikes, and help you create a comprehensive plan tailored to your family.

Michael is a nationally recognized EMT and volunteer firefighter with King and Snohomish counties, as well as being part of Snohomish County CERT and Advanced CERT responders



Prepare your family and your home for man-made emergencies as well as the unique challenges of the Pacific Northwest's natural disasters—earthquakes, wildfires, severe storms and more. EmergencyPreparedness 101 focuses on practical, actionable strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones without dwelling on fear. From understanding local risks to creating an adaptable emergency plan, the course equips you with essential skills, knowledge and resources empowering you to face potential crises with a plan.