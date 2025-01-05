Emergency Preparedness 101 class at Shoreline Community College Continuing Education
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Prepare your family and your home for man-made emergencies as well as the unique challenges of the Pacific Northwest's natural disasters—earthquakes, wildfires, severe storms and more. Emergency
Preparedness 101 focuses on practical, actionable strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones without dwelling on fear. From understanding local risks to creating an adaptable emergency plan, the course equips you with essential skills, knowledge and resources empowering you to face potential crises with a plan.
About the class
This class will look at tools and equipment that will help you and your family stay safe when disaster strikes, and help you create a comprehensive plan tailored to your family.
- January 25, 2025 from 1:00 - 5:00pm
- Fee: $59
- Free parking on campus
- 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, Room 1402
- 206-546-4538 for more information
- Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College
About the instructor
Michael Boehm has been actively practicing emergency preparedness for 35 years. He has been teaching and helping people plan for their family’s safety.
Michael is a nationally recognized EMT and volunteer firefighter with King and Snohomish counties, as well as being part of Snohomish County CERT and Advanced CERT responders
Register here
