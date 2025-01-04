Alien abduction at Northcrest Park



Photo by Seattle Poppy



A piece of equipment sits alone on a smooth, new path in Northcrest park in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.





Where is the operator?





Alien abduction or lunch break?





Photo by Seattle Poppy





Where is the X-File team when you need them?





Photo by Seattle Poppy

At the same time, a mysterious stairway appeared at the north entrance to Hamlin Park. Are they related? There are no coincidences!



<cue spooky music>









When we look from another viewpoint, the scene is even more ominous. Clearly the operator disappeared in the middle of a project. The pathway stops abruptly.