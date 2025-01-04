Alien abduction at Northcrest Park
Saturday, January 4, 2025
A piece of equipment sits alone on a smooth, new path in Northcrest park in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood.
Where is the operator?
Alien abduction or lunch break?
|Photo by Seattle Poppy
When we look from another viewpoint, the scene is even more ominous. Clearly the operator disappeared in the middle of a project. The pathway stops abruptly.
Where is the X-File team when you need them?
|Photo by Seattle Poppy
At the same time, a mysterious stairway appeared at the north entrance to Hamlin Park. Are they related? There are no coincidences!
<cue spooky music>
