Alien abduction at Northcrest Park

Saturday, January 4, 2025


Photo by Seattle Poppy

A piece of equipment sits alone on a smooth, new path in Northcrest park in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood. 

Where is the operator?

Alien abduction or lunch break?

Photo by Seattle Poppy

When we look from another viewpoint, the scene is even more ominous. Clearly the operator disappeared in the middle of a project. The pathway stops abruptly.

Where is the X-File team when you need them? 

Photo by Seattle Poppy

At the same time, a mysterious stairway appeared at the north entrance to Hamlin Park. Are they related? There are no coincidences!

<cue spooky music>


