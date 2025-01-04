Connecting with legislative representatives - January 11, 2025
Saturday, January 4, 2025
January 11, 2025 at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall Rm 338 10am-Noon. 20226 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Join Edmonds SnoKing AAUW and our Public Policy liaison for an urgent discussion on connecting with our legislative representatives.
We’ll learn how to create change and advocate for Washington State laws that protect our friends and neighbors. Your voice is crucial—let’s unite to ensure our concerns are heard!
0 comments:
Post a Comment