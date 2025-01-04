Connecting with legislative representatives - January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025


Join Edmonds SnoKing AAUW and our Public Policy liaison for an urgent discussion on connecting with our legislative representatives.

We’ll learn how to create change and advocate for Washington State laws that protect our friends and neighbors. Your voice is crucial—let’s unite to ensure our concerns are heard!



Posted by DKH at 9:05 PM
