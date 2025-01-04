Briarcrest Neighborhood welcomes special guests from Shoreline Fire

Matt and Erik will tell us about the proposed creation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.

This proposal will be presented to voters as a ballot measure in February 2025 so come learn all about it! :-)* Learn about the February 2025 ballot measure and what it means for our communities* Understand the benefits of creating a permanent Regional Fire Authority* Hear about the successes of the existing partnership* Ask questions directly to a firefighter and department leadership* Provide valuable community feedback on this important initiativeWe'll start the meeting at 7:00pm with BNA business. Our guests will join us from 7:30 to 8:30pm. Feel free to bring your concerns and questions!