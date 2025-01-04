Briarcrest Neighborhood welcomes special guests from Shoreline Fire
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Matt and Erik will tell us about the proposed creation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.
This proposal will be presented to voters as a ballot measure in February 2025 so come learn all about it! :-)
* Learn about the February 2025 ballot measure and what it means for our communities
* Understand the benefits of creating a permanent Regional Fire Authority
* Hear about the successes of the existing partnership
* Ask questions directly to a firefighter and department leadership
* Provide valuable community feedback on this important initiative
We'll start the meeting at 7:00pm with BNA business. Our guests will join us from 7:30 to 8:30pm. Feel free to bring your concerns and questions!
Here is the Zoom meeting link
