Briarcrest Neighborhood welcomes special guests from Shoreline Fire

Saturday, January 4, 2025

At our upcoming January 14, 2025 Briarcrest Neighborhood Association meeting we will welcome special guests Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan and firefighter Erik Ingraham. 

Matt and Erik will tell us about the proposed creation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) between the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments. 

This proposal will be presented to voters as a ballot measure in February 2025 so come learn all about it! :-)

* Learn about the February 2025 ballot measure and what it means for our communities
* Understand the benefits of creating a permanent Regional Fire Authority
* Hear about the successes of the existing partnership
* Ask questions directly to a firefighter and department leadership
* Provide valuable community feedback on this important initiative

We'll start the meeting at 7:00pm with BNA business. Our guests will join us from 7:30 to 8:30pm. Feel free to bring your concerns and questions!

Here is the Zoom meeting link



