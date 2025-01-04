Shoreline Market Report December 2024

The Shoreline real estate market report for December 2024 reveals mixed trends. 

Total sales decreased slightly by 2% year-over-year (YoY) to 44 transactions, down from 45 in 2023, but showing a modest rise compared to 40 sales last month. 

Median home prices saw a significant increase of 9.2% YoY, reaching $844,367, up from $772,904 in 2023 and $780,000 last month. 

Similarly, the average price per square foot rose by 4.6% YoY to $482, compared to $461 in 2023 and $479 last month. 

Notably, homes are selling much faster, with the average days on market dropping 51% YoY to 29 days, compared to 59 days in 2023 and 43 days last month. 

These trends highlight a strong demand for homes in Shoreline, coupled with rising prices and quicker sales.

--Lella Norberg, Windermere Shoreline


