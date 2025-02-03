Lake Forest Park police had discontinued pursuit of teenaged driver who crashed on Locust Way

Photo courtesy LFP Police Early yesterday morning, around 2am, Lake Forest Park officers were conducting routine traffic stops while on patrol. Early yesterday morning, around 2am, Lake Forest Park officers were conducting routine traffic stops while on patrol.





During one of these stops, the sergeant observed a vehicle traveling recklessly at an estimated speed of over 60 mph on SR 522/Bothell Way.





The sergeant attempted to initiate a traffic stop after the vehicle appeared to slow down near 61st Avenue in Kenmore.





However, the driver suddenly accelerated northbound on 61st at a high rate of speed going through the red light.





The sergeant was unable to catch up to the eluding vehicle as it was too far ahead with estimated speeds of 80+. The sergeant decided to discontinue the attempt to stop the vehicle due to the distance, excessive speed, and weather conditions (it was hailing) at NE 193rd Street.





Shortly after, the sergeant was informed that the vehicle had crashed in Snohomish County, just outside of Kenmore.





The sergeant and a King County deputy responded to the scene and attempted to extract the driver but tragically discovered that the 16-year-old had not survived the crash.









See previous story The Snohomish County SMART team is investigating the collision.







