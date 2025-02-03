Shorewood Girls Wrestling falls short of capturing League title: takes 2nd to Edmonds-Woodway

Shorewood girls wrestling team



“While we beat Edmonds-Woodway in our dual meet,” said Coach Brady Houck, “We knew tonight was going to be a big challenge. They were going to be ready for us this time.”

It was a literal game time decision to see which Stormrays would be in the lineup, as returning state placers Libby Norton, Finley Houck and Abi Chishungu had all been out with injuries. But in the end they were all ready to take the mat for the Dual Tournament.



The first round for the Stormrays was against the Meadowdale Mavericks. Shorewood quickly took the lead and stayed there.





Ellie Van Horn makes a pin

Ellie Van Horn, Izzy Crave, Aly Fellroes all came away with pins. Junior Natalia Pitman got her first win of the season over Maverik Meg Caywood.





Final Score 48 to 24.



In the Championship dual, the match started at 110 lbs. Edmonds-Woodway picked up a forfeit.





Then Stormray Finley Houck quickly pinned Warrior Yaretzi Garduno. With two forfeits to Edmonds-Woodway in a row, Shorewood lost the lead and never regained it as Lily Frank of Edmonds beat Ellie Van Horn in a major decision.





Izzy Crave pins her opponent

Stormray Izzy Crave's quick pin over Taelyn Connell was followed by tough losses to Warriors Grace Fitting, Caitlyn Gallagher, Stephanie Cesar, and Ny Ny Pendleton.





Edmonds forfeited to Stormrays Abi Chishungu and Libby Norton, but the deficit was too great.





The Stormrays will spend the week learning from the challenges they faced and preparing for rematches at the Sub-Regional tournament in Oak Harbor this weekend.





Aly Fellores pins opponent

Shorewood Girls v. Meadowdale Girls

100 Lynn Ou (SW) FF

105 Elisabeth Norton (SW) FF

110 Double Forfeit

115 Finley Houck (SW) FF

120 Double Forfeit

125 Rihanna Whitehead (MD) FF

130 Ellie Van Horn (SW) pin Valerie Pena Meadowdale (Fall 1:44)

135 Isabella Crave (SW) pin Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez (Fall 2:21)

140 Aly Fellores (SW) pin Ayda Boualamallah (Fall 1:47)

145 Sarah Norton (SW) FF

155 Natalia Pitman (SW) over Meg Caywood (Fall 3:11)

170 Maria Rosa Thompson (MD) pin Anna Bond (Fall 1:39)

190 Julia Cox (MD) over Abi Chishungu (Inj. Default)

235 Camila Pena-Rivera (MD) FF Final Score 48-24



Shorewood Girls v. Edmonds-Woodway Girls

110 Isabella Caparroso (EW) FF

115 Finley Houck (SW) pin Yaretzi Garduno (Fall :32)

120 Camryn O’Reilly (EW) FF

125 Mara Gooch (EW) FF

130 Liliana Frank (EW) decision over Ellie Van Horn (17-6)

135 Isabella Crave (SW) pin Taelyn Connell (Fall :37)

140 Grace Fitting pin Aly Fellores (Fall 5:30)

145 Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) pin Sarah Norton (Fall 2:42)

155 Natalia Pitman (SW) FF

170 Stephanie Cesar (EW) pin Anna Bond (Fall 5:56)

190 Abi Chishungu (SW) FF

235 Mollie Michaels (DW) FF

100 Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) pin Lynn Ou (Fall 2:37)

105 Libby Norton (SW) FF Final Score 51-30





The Stormray girls wrestling team traveled to Stanwood on Thursday night to defend their league title.