Work party at Twin Ponds Saturday February 8, 2025

Preparing for Spring at Twin Ponds

Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 9:30- 12:30









Buds are swelling and Song Birds are beginning to sing their courting songs.





We will be on site to support the wildlife habitat.





We welcome you to join us and appreciate your support!





We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.





All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.





We appreciate your sharing this post with others.





~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~