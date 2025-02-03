Shorewood Boys Wrestling takes down Mountlake Terrace 48-29
Monday, February 3, 2025
|Senior boys: L-R Nathaniel Hernandez, Zeke Hodge, Mitchell Ichinkhorloo, Ben Jenkins, Sky Klein, Masa Taura, Niko Zacharias. not pictured Shreyas Bhattara.
Article by Tricia Norton
Photos by Kristi Lin
Senior Night for the Shorewood boys began with recognition for the eight seniors who’ve taken the mat this year. According to Coach St. Louis, they are all “Total Studs.”
Then the Stormrays took to the mat and proved St. Louis’ claim. Senior Sky Klein kicked off the match with a pin over Hawk Adrian Miranda De La Cruz.
|Sky Klein won his match
Then the Hawks put out senior Isaac Williams, who beat SW senior Zeke Hodge in a technical fall.
Shorewood lost another two straight, as Kai Graham, wrestling up, lost a close match to Titus Swett and Brody Schmid lost to Owen Boswell. Freshman Lukas Probizanski put the Stormrays back in it with a pin over Hawk Elijah Swett.
The Stormrays heavyweights struggled to find their footing against the Hawks as Babou Cham and Ben Jenkins both lost to Brett Gigrich and Ryan Pineda. These losses put the Hawks up 22 to 12.
Then Shorewood took over the mat and didn’t look back. Emi Olivera pinned Hawk Frank Guzman in 2 minutes 28 seconds. Missing senior Shreyas Bhattari (out due to illness) at 113 meant Shorewood gave up one forfeit to Hawk Cooper Towne.
Shorewood then ripped off 6 straight pins to seal the victory.
Yaphet Habtom pinned Terrace’s Alex Moodie in 3 minutes 8 seconds. Matbeal Dinka pinned Akif Yilmaz in 2 minutes 36 seconds. Stormray Eli Jepsen pinned Aiden Snook in 1 minute and six seconds.
|Masa Taura makes the pin
Stormray senior Masa Taura capped off his home dual record with a pin over Ekansh Verma in 1 minute and 36 seconds. Sophomore Max Uckun finished the match with another pin in 2 minutes and 28 seconds.
Shorewood’s 8 victories by pin left the final score at 48 to 29. It was a sweet way to finish off the season as they head into the postseason tournaments on February 8, 2025.
Stormray girls will begin their postseason @ Oak Harbor High School on February 7th.
The boys will wrestle February 8th @ Edmonds-Woodway High School.
150 Skylar Klein (SW) pin Adrian Miranda De La Cruz (Fall 2:23)
157 Isaac Williams (MT) tech fall Zeke Hodge (17-0 3:04)
165 Titus Swett (MT) over Kai Graham (Dec 16-10)
175 Owen Boswell (MT) pin Brody Schmid (Fall 1:14)
190 Lukas Probizanski (SW) pin Elijah Swett (Fall 2:41)
215 Brett Gigrich (MT) over Babou Cham (Dec 6-0)
285 Ryan Pineda (MT) pin Benjamin Jenkins (Fall :52)
106 Emi Olivera-Matias (SW) pin Frank Guzman (2:28)
113 Cooper Towne (MT) FF
120 Yaphet Habtom (SW) pin Alex Moodie (Fall 3:08)
126 Matbeal Dinka (SW) pin Akif Yilmaz (Fall 1:06)
138 Masa Taura (SW) over Ekansh Verma (Fall 1:36)
144 Max Uckun (SW) over Moses Marsh (Fall 2:28)
Final Score 48-29
