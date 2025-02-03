Shorewood Boys Wrestling takes down Mountlake Terrace 48-29

Senior boys: L-R Nathaniel Hernandez, Zeke Hodge, Mitchell Ichinkhorloo, Ben Jenkins, Sky Klein, Masa Taura, Niko Zacharias. not pictured Shreyas Bhattara.

Article by Tricia Norton

Photos by Kristi Lin



Senior Night for the Shorewood boys began with recognition for the eight seniors who’ve taken the mat this year. According to Coach St. Louis, they are all “Total Studs.”





Then the Stormrays took to the mat and proved St. Louis’ claim. Senior Sky Klein kicked off the match with a pin over Hawk Adrian Miranda De La Cruz.





Sky Klein won his match

Then the Hawks put out senior Isaac Williams, who beat SW senior Zeke Hodge in a technical fall.





Shorewood lost another two straight, as Kai Graham, wrestling up, lost a close match to Titus Swett and Brody Schmid lost to Owen Boswell. Freshman Lukas Probizanski put the Stormrays back in it with a pin over Hawk Elijah Swett.



The Stormrays heavyweights struggled to find their footing against the Hawks as Babou Cham and Ben Jenkins both lost to Brett Gigrich and Ryan Pineda. These losses put the Hawks up 22 to 12.



Then Shorewood took over the mat and didn’t look back. Emi Olivera pinned Hawk Frank Guzman in 2 minutes 28 seconds. Missing senior Shreyas Bhattari (out due to illness) at 113 meant Shorewood gave up one forfeit to Hawk Cooper Towne.



Shorewood then ripped off 6 straight pins to seal the victory.





Yaphet Habtom pinned Terrace’s Alex Moodie in 3 minutes 8 seconds. Matbeal Dinka pinned Akif Yilmaz in 2 minutes 36 seconds. Stormray Eli Jepsen pinned Aiden Snook in 1 minute and six seconds.



