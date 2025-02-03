Clean up your tools before gardening season - workshop Friday February 7, 2025 in Kenmore
Monday, February 3, 2025
|Pruning tool
Clean up your tools before gardening season!
Bring your by-pass pruners or loppers -- limit 2 -- and a small old towel or absorbent rag to cover your working area.
- When: Friday, February 7, 2025, 10am to 12 noon
- Location: City of Kenmore City Hall Meeting Room, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98020
- Bring: Bypass pruners/loppers, limit 2; small old towel or absorbent rag to cover your work area
- Cost: $12 per person. Fees go to the Master Gardener Foundation of King County to support the WSU Extension Master Gardener Program. Workshop is limited to 20 participants.
