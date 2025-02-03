Clean up your tools before gardening season - workshop Friday February 7, 2025 in Kenmore

Monday, February 3, 2025

Pruning tool
Come join King County Extension Master Gardener Joan Baldwin for a workshop on cleaning and sharpening your by-pass hand pruners and lopping shears. 

Clean up your tools before gardening season!

Bring your by-pass pruners or loppers -- limit 2 -- and a small old towel or absorbent rag to cover your working area.
  • When: Friday, February 7, 2025, 10am to 12 noon 
  • Location: City of Kenmore City Hall Meeting Room, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98020
  • Bring: Bypass pruners/loppers, limit 2; small old towel or absorbent rag to cover your work area
  • Cost: $12 per person. Fees go to the Master Gardener Foundation of King County to support the WSU Extension Master Gardener Program. Workshop is limited to 20 participants.
Register here


Posted by DKH at 12:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  