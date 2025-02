Shoreline PTA Council urges support for House Bill 1338

Shoreline PTA Legislative committee asks that you sign in as PRO by 3pm.





All four local legislators have signed on to co sponsor this bill:

32nd district; Lauren Davis, Cindy Ryu,

1st district: Shelly Kloba, Davina Duerr.









Click the link below, select "Pro" use “parent or student or teacher or community advocate" as your organization (you do not need to supply your street address).HB 1338 - Sign in PRO here by Monday February 3, 2025 at 3pm (closes 1 hour prior to the hearing at 4pm)