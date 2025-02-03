Shoreline PTA Council urges support for House Bill 1338
Monday, February 3, 2025
If 1338 passes in its current form, it fills the entire MSOC gap which would be around $2.2M dollars for our school district.
If it doesn't pass, that means millions of dollars that are not going towards staffing, mental health, curriculum updates, music and sports programs because utility bills and insurance premiums have to be paid.
Today Monday, February 3, 2025 at 4pm, House Bill 1338 is scheduled for a hearing in the House Appropriations Committee.
If it is approved by the committee it goes to the House for consideration. If it is not approved, it dies.
Shoreline PTA Legislative committee asks that you sign in as PRO by 3pm.
Click the link below, select "Pro" use “parent or student or teacher or community advocate" as your organization (you do not need to supply your street address).
HB 1338 - Sign in PRO here by Monday February 3, 2025 at 3pm (closes 1 hour prior to the hearing at 4pm)
All four local legislators have signed on to co sponsor this bill:
- 32nd district; Lauren Davis, Cindy Ryu,
- 1st district: Shelly Kloba, Davina Duerr.
You can watch the committee hearing at this link
