Shoreline PTA Council urges support for House Bill 1338

House Bill 1338 updates and increases per pupil amounts for several Materials, Supplies, and Operating Costs (MSOC) categories.





If 1338 passes in its current form, it fills the entire MSOC gap which would be around $2.2M dollars for our school district.





If it doesn't pass, that means millions of dollars that are not going towards staffing, mental health, curriculum updates, music and sports programs because utility bills and insurance premiums have to be paid.









Shoreline PTA Legislative committee asks that you sign in as PRO by 3pm.





HB 1338 -



All four local legislators have signed on to co sponsor this bill: 32nd district; Lauren Davis, Cindy Ryu,

1st district: Shelly Kloba, Davina Duerr. You can watch the committee hearing at this link



Click the link below, select "Pro" use “parent or student or teacher or community advocate" as your organization (you do not need to supply your street address).HB 1338 - Sign in PRO here by Monday February 3, 2025 at 3pm (closes 1 hour prior to the hearing at 4pm) If it is approved by the committee it goes to the House for consideration. If it is not approved, it dies.