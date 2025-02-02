Fatal Crash in Bothell just over county line from Kenmore

Site of fatality accident. Streets named NE are in King County; those named SW are in Snohomish county.

BOTHELL, Wash. – Around 1:59am Saturday, February 1, 2025 Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash in the 24200 block of Locust Way in the unincorporated Bothell area.





When deputies and fire personnel arrived, they determined the driver, a 16-year-old, deceased at the scene.





There were two passengers in the vehicle who were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for evaluation.





During the investigation, detectives discovered the vehicle was traveling on the roadway northbound from the King County line.





At the county line the roadway changes name from 61st Ave NE to Locust Way in Snohomish County.





The vehicle failed to negotiate a sweeping right-hand turn, drifted off the west side of the roadway, then struck a chain-link fence.





Detectives learned the vehicle had possibly been involved in an eluding incident in King County with Lake Forest Park Police just before the collision.





CIU detectives will continue work to determine the cause of the crash.





Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.





