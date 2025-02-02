On-ramps from SR 104 to I-5 closed overnight all next week February 3-7, 2025
Sunday, February 2, 2025
|Westbound ramp (bottom right lane) and Eastbound ramp (curving road just visible to the left) to be closed nightly Monday to Friday. Photo by David Carlos
Sound Transit contractor crews will work in several areas as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:
- The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, February 3, through Friday, February 7, 2025.
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9pm Monday, February 3, until 5am Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
