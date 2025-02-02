Letter to the Editor: The RFA experiment adds nothing but risk
Sunday, February 2, 2025
I stand by and can prove the truth of each statement I have made. Chief Cowan’s letter to the editor is misguided and I rebut his assertions.
Local control is diminished with the RFA. Instead of local commissioners deciding what is best for their community the regional RFA board will decide. A much harder path for local service improvement requests. Think King County vs Shoreline City Council. Which agency is easier to access and which is more responsive to local requests?
The RFA does increase the Levy Authorization from $.070 today to $1.00 per $1,000 of AV in 2026. The RFA Plan says that (Section 6 B1), the King County Prosecutors office says that. KCPOA changed the ballot measure language to include this fact. Because the RFA is a new governmental agency it starts out at a $1.00 Levy. That is state law.
There IS NOTHING the RFA board can do that the local board of commissioners cannot already do. Each board can adjust the 'Carryover' funds and specify budget line items. In fact, now the Northshore carryover funds, $5,000,000, can only be spent by the Northshore Board. It was the NFD taxpayers that provided these funds. The Chief is correct, these funds are excess because under the contract for fire services (ILA) 5.1.5, NFD is not responsible for funding reserves. That is the responsibility of Shoreline Fire. It was an NFD Board oversight that these funds were not reallocated. True, if the RFA is formed the $5,000,000 NFD carryover can be spent anywhere in the RFA area. Is that fair to Northshore taxpayers?
There are no real cost savings with the RFA. Existing carryover funds are not RFA savings. The boards have total control of these dollars. There is very little if any savings from the Northshore board of commissioner’s budget. $157,000 goes to collection of taxes, that does not change, election costs are the same because the number of board members does not change, audit costs are already reduced from $19k for 2021/2022 to less than $5k per year for 2023. not the $19,000 budgeted for 2025. Reduced cost is because NFD is a contracting agency not a full service fire department. General Expense Legal costs were just $8,100 in 2024 not the $25,000 budgeted for 2025. NFD commissioner meeting attendance will double with the RFA, from one meeting per month to two. That additional cost is about $19,000. The board has discussed retaining the board secretary. Any remaining savings are minimal and certainly do not pay for the advertised tax cuts.
There are no improvements to service. The RFA does not add fire stations, fire engines, aid cars, firefighters or equipment. There are no new efficiencies. Fact, you cannot make service improvements without adding something.
The proposed tax cut is simply an effort to buy your vote. The spending down of the reserves could be done today. It has nothing to do with establishing the RFA.
Everyone agrees the ILA is working very well. The Chief agrees, Labor agrees, Citizens agree. Many improvements have been made under the ILA, Peak Hours Aid Car in LFP, Two Rescue jet skis on Lake Washington, Patient Transportation. $1,400,000 in efficiency savings, $1,000,000 in new nontax revenue from patient transport, WSRB fire rating improvement, improved firefighter training, expanded Rescue Truck capabilities and land purchase for a Richmond Beach Fire Station. We are receiving a high level of service. Nothing is broken. There is no reason to fix anything. The RFA experiment adds nothing but risk.
David Maehren
Kenmore, WA
