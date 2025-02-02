Second Use at the Shoreline Transfer Station will take your reusable building materials or tools

The 'singing tires" greet you at the entrance to the transfer station

Photo courtesy Second Use

Are you getting rid of reusable building materials or tools that are too good to throw away?









Cabinets, doors, windows, lighting, lumber, tools, hardware and high quality furniture in good reusable condition are among the categories of materials of interest. Materials need to be visually assessed for suitability before acceptance.





Second Use outside the Shoreline Transfer Station

Photo courtesy Second Use

Second Use president and Shoreline resident Dirk Wassink says,



“We are excited to offer residents of north King County a convenient location to drop off materials for reuse. "One of the important ways that we can save resources, build community resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is by reusing materials instead of throwing them away.”

Second Use operates two stores full of reusable materials, in the SODO neighborhood of Seattle and in Tacoma.

Shoreline Transfer Station and Second Use site at the entrance

Photos courtesy Second Use

Residents who want to check about materials before bringing them in can read about it here , email shoreline@seconduse.com or call the collection station (206-423-2728) on Fridays and Saturdays.



Please note: The Shoreline Transfer Station does not allow residents of Seattle or Snohomish County to dispose of unwanted material at this facility.








