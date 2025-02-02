Apply now for 2025 CityWise

Curious about how your city government works? Consider applying for 2025 CityWise

If you are curious about how your city government works, CityWise is a good opportunity to learn more.





This is your chance to ask questions and get answers directly from staff from every department.





Over 9 weeks, you and other community members will engage with City staff and learn about the range of services provided by the City.





It will end with you applying all of what you have learned and developing a city budget.





Who may apply?

Anyone over the age of 16 who lives, works, and/or goes to school in Shoreline.

Class size is limited to 30 participants. We will prioritize applicants who are Shoreline residents.

Applicants should make sure they can attend all CityWise sessions prior to applying.

What will we learn?

From City Government 101 to Planning and Building for Today and Tomorrow, we will cover a wide range of topics during this program.

City Staff will share their area of expertise through engaging presentations and exercises.

The cohort model of CityWise allows you to get familiar with other members of the community throughout the program.

When and where will the program take place?

Tuesday evenings 6:30 to 8:30pm February 25 through April 22.

We will hold the 2025 kick-off session on February 25 at Shoreline City Hall (dinner provided).

We will hold all other sessions via Zoom. are due February 17 by 5:00pm



