Travels with Charlie: Sandbags you can have if you need ‘em

Sandbags at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

The phone number on the sign (206-368-5440) is for the Lake Forest Park City Desk. I called and asked if there was a procedure. The answer was essentially take what you need and call the number for more help…





Great idea having them ready In case of flooding, ice and snow from future storms.





Sandbags you can have if you need ‘em. Let’s hope you don’t.





