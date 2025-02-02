Travels with Charlie: Sandbags you can have if you need ‘em
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Let’s hope you don’t.
Emergency sandbags are available at the south end of Pfingst Animal Acres Park along Brookside Blvd. NE. (17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park WA)
The phone number on the sign (206-368-5440) is for the Lake Forest Park City Desk. I called and asked if there was a procedure. The answer was essentially take what you need and call the number for more help…
Great idea having them ready In case of flooding, ice and snow from future storms.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
