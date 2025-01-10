Procession, memorial service on Friday January 10 for King County Metro Transit Operator Shawn Yim



By Jeff Switzer By Jeff Switzer



A memorial procession of several dozen buses and transit vehicles from Metro and agencies around the region is scheduled to leave the SODO area at 10am. The procession will travel north on Fourth Avenue to Broad Street, Fifth Avenue North, Mercer Street, Sixth Avenue North and then south in the SR 99 tunnel to Lumen Field.





No personal vehicles will be included in the procession. Cross-street traffic will be temporarily held as the procession passes.





The public is encouraged to allow additional travel time due to temporary traffic delays.





Memorial service at Lumen Field’s WAMU Theater



A memorial service will be held at the Lumen Field Event Center (also known as WAMU Theater) from 11am to 1pm Friday, January 10. Doors open at 9:30am. Lumen Field is located at



We appreciate the many condolences and all the expressions of support shared with us as we continue to mourn Yim’s death. A memorial service will be held at the Lumen Field Event Center (also known as WAMU Theater) from 11am to 1pm Friday, January 10. Doors open at 9:30am. Lumen Field is located at 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle. We appreciate the many condolences and all the expressions of support shared with us as we continue to mourn Yim’s death.



The safety of our riders, employees and community members



Safety continues to be our agency’s top priority. In recent years, Metro has more than doubled the number of transit security officers from 80 to over 170. We’re hiring more, while simultaneously recruiting for additional Metro Transit Police.



Metro is also redesigning our buses to strengthen the protections in place for our operators. We’re assessing and improving upon the operator partition that was installed on all buses in 2020 and 2021. And we have two pilot buses featuring different prototypes of cockpit-style doors for the operator’s compartment.



Additionally, we placed an order with a bus manufacturer for four test buses that will feature an ADA-compliant, European-style operator compartment design. This design has similarities to a light rail train, streetcar or subway. We are working with manufacturers to pursue other operator safety features, too.



More broadly, Metro and labor leaders are in active discussions with cities, law enforcement and other regional partners about actions that can be taken to improve the security challenges that exist in the communities and on the streets where Metro provides service.







