Teenage male shot near Edmonds fishing pier

First responders to scene of shooting in Edmonds

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

An 18-year-old male was shot early Thursday morning, January 9, 2025 while walking near the Edmonds fishing pier.





The victim was walking with his sister when they encountered a group of four to six males just west of Dayton Street and Admiral Way. After a brief verbal exchange, the victim was shot multiple times by one or more suspects, who then fled the area on foot.





No suspects are in custody or have been identified at this time.





The incident occurred just before 2:30am when the victim and his sister walked along the Edmonds waterfront near the fishing pier. After being confronted by the group of suspects, shots were fired.





The sister ran for safety and was able to call 911. Arriving officers located the victim within three minutes of the call being dispatched and were able to provide life-saving measures, including tourniquets and chest seals.





Fire/EMS quickly transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where they are in critical condition. Edmonds Police were assisted by Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and other local law enforcement. Two Edmonds PD canines and a drone from Marysville PD also aided in the search for the suspects.



Based on the current information, police do not believe an ongoing public safety threat exists.





There is no additional description or information about the suspects. Detectives will continue collecting evidence and searching for available area surveillance footage.