Travels with Charlie: Sunset Highlighting those Ballard Clouds

Check out the cloud patterns from Ballard rooftop Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder









That’s the Ballard Bridge on the left and Puget Sound in the distant center.





The Interbay area in the foreground once was a flat tidal wetlands, but was some of the first land to be developed around Seattle.





It struck me that the only Wetlands that are left from the Interbay marshy wetlands now is the water on the flat roof tops...







Notice the Ballard clouds are in the sunset.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

After Charlie had napped in the car, we stopped on the way home for some fresh air and sniffs.





Looking back south, I noticed the sunset highlighting those Ballard Clouds... Enjoy the nice weather outside if you get a chance.

Cheers, Gordon Snyder









Looking south at Interbay from the open top floor of Ballard Swedish parking garage.