Ching Community Garden house donated to Shoreline Fire for training and demolition

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Ching House photo by Diggin' Shoreline

From Diggin' Shoreline

We are delighted to announce that all permits are now in place, and demolition of the Ching Community Gardens house will begin within 2 weeks.

Although the house could not be moved or salvaged, we were able to offer use of the house to the Shoreline Fire Department for training purposes. Neighbors should expect to see fire vehicles in the driveway and immediate vicinity beginning today and over the next 2 weeks as they conduct training inside.

Heavy equipment used for the demolition will also be moved into place soon. The demo work and foundation backfill should be completed in 4-8 weeks and appreciate your patience during this time.

Any comments, questions or concerns should be directed to Diggin' Shoreline via email:  info@digginshoreline.org and we'll do our best to respond promptly. 


