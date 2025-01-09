Jobs: WSDOT Construction Business Specialist (TE4)

Thursday, January 9, 2025

WSDOT
Construction Business Specialist (TE4)
Bothell, WA – Northwest Region
$86,637 - $116,487 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) I-405/SR 167 program is eager to hire an experienced business and engineering professional to serve as our next Construction Business Specialist. 

The I-405/SR 167 program is a high visibly and complex multibillion dollar program. and the Construction Business Specialist will be coordinating between the construction project team and the program business group regarding all project budget/expenditure reporting. 

Under the supervision of the Design Build Site Manager, this position manages and supports the delivery contract administration of multi-hundred-million-dollar design-build construction contracts. We encourage you to apply if you are interested in taking on this challenge to lead a diverse team to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.

Job description and application


