Jobs: WSDOT Construction Business Specialist (TE4)





The I-405/SR 167 program is a high visibly and complex multibillion dollar program. and the Construction Business Specialist will be coordinating between the construction project team and the program business group regarding all project budget/expenditure reporting.









Job description and application





Under the supervision of the Design Build Site Manager, this position manages and supports the delivery contract administration of multi-hundred-million-dollar design-build construction contracts. We encourage you to apply if you are interested in taking on this challenge to lead a diverse team to successfully deliver WSDOT projects.

Bothell, WA – Northwest Region$86,637 - $116,487 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) I-405/SR 167 program is eager to hire an experienced business and engineering professional to serve as our next Construction Business Specialist.