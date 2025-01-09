"Anything Helps" presentation at the Lake City Taskforce on Homelessness (LCTH) Friday January 10, 2025
Thursday, January 9, 2025
In-person at the Seattle Mennonite Church, located at 3120 NE 125th St, Seattle, WA 98125 (Lake City), from 3:30pm - 5:00pm.
"Anything Helps" a local Seattle-Based, 501(c)3, Non-Profit, will be presenting on their challenges, struggles, and solutions to a Bitter Lake Encampment (a mostly un-permitted, unofficial Tent City / Community), that had the City of Seattle, The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA), a local Seattle neighborhood, the Seattle Public Schools District, and the Media, in talks about how to deal with this, who's at fault, who has to fix it, and what to do about it.
A new up and coming Service Provider "Anything Helps" had an idea, took some "Homeless Theory" they had been thinking about and working on, hit the site, and came up with a plan.
Next, who would listen, would they wait for "Anything Helps", or should they come in and sweep ? If they swept, where would everyone end up ? Was the community at risk ? What about children at a nearby school?
Drop in, and find out what happened.
The meeting will also be available through Zoom
"Lake City Taskforce on Homelessness (LCTH) is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Zoom link
Meeting ID: 954 7222 0523
Passcode: 596617 ---
One tap mobile +12532158782,,95472220523#,,,,*596617# US (Tacoma) +12532050468,,95472220523#,,,,*596617# US "
--Mike Dee
Zoom link
Meeting ID: 954 7222 0523
Passcode: 596617 ---
One tap mobile +12532158782,,95472220523#,,,,*596617# US (Tacoma) +12532050468,,95472220523#,,,,*596617# US "
--Mike Dee
0 comments:
Post a Comment