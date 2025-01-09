Shoreline Fire and South County Fire part of deployment to help California fight wildfires

The Washington State Emergency Management Division is pulling together resources requested by California.

We are working with fire departments across the state to coordinate nine task forces made up of 45 engines, 11 trucks and 146 personnel. Additionally, the state Dept. of Natural Resources is sending equipment & personnel to California.

Gov. Jay Inslee provided the following statement:

“As wildfires ravage parts of Southern California, our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating disaster. The destruction has been immense, and the brave men and women on the front lines are putting their lives at risk to protect communities and save lives.





“Washington’s fire crews are some of the best around, and I have no doubt their expertise and tireless efforts will make a real difference in the lives of those affected.