Seattle detectives investigating killing of bus driver in the University District
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Seattle police detectives are investigating the homicide of a 59-year-old King County Metro Coach driver in the University District this morning.
Just before 3:00am, patrol officers were dispatched to reports of a stabbing near the 4100 block of University Way NE.
They located an adult male suffering from stab wounds to the chest. Police provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. They pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Officers determined that an adult male passenger got into a physical altercation with the driver at the intersection of 15th Ave NE and NE 41st St.
The driver walked a short distance from the bus and collapsed from his injuries. The suspect fled the area.
Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a K9 search for the suspect yet they were unsuccessful.
Police cordoned off the area until detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units arrived and processed the scene.
If anyone has any information, please call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. You can remain anonymous.
#2024-354404/North Precinct/Third Watch
