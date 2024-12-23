Solstice Walk at Kruckeberg

Monday, December 23, 2024

Solstice Walk at Kruckeberg
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden celebrated the Solstice on December 21, 2024 with a free walk in the garden.

Lights in the Garden
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Visitors were encouraged to bring flashlights but there were beautiful lights in the garden.

Luminaries for sale
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Luminaries were available for purchase

Luminaries lit the way down the new Boardwalk
Photo by Claudia Meadows

The luminaries were placed all along the new boardwalk.

Solstice Spiral
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Family selfie at the Spiral
Photo by Claudia Meadows

The Solstice Spiral was new. It was beautiful as well as being an opportunities for family selfies.

Fire pit
Photo by Claudia Meadows

If you were cold, there was a fire pit with benches.

Warm apple cider
Photo by Claudia Meadows

And there were warm drinks - apple cider from the Shoreline Farmers Market.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 2:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  