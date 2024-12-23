Solstice Walk at Kruckeberg
Monday, December 23, 2024
|Solstice Walk at Kruckeberg
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden celebrated the Solstice on December 21, 2024 with a free walk in the garden.
|Lights in the Garden
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Visitors were encouraged to bring flashlights but there were beautiful lights in the garden.
|Luminaries lit the way down the new Boardwalk
Photo by Claudia Meadows
The luminaries were placed all along the new boardwalk.
|Solstice Spiral
Photo by Claudia Meadows
|Family selfie at the Spiral
Photo by Claudia Meadows
The Solstice Spiral was new. It was beautiful as well as being an opportunities for family selfies.
|Fire pit
Photo by Claudia Meadows
If you were cold, there was a fire pit with benches.
|Warm apple cider
Photo by Claudia Meadows
And there were warm drinks - apple cider from the Shoreline Farmers Market.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment