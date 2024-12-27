2024 recap from King County Executive Dow Constantine

Photos courtesy King County

Executive Dow Constantine highlights progress on building affordable housing, expanding behavioral health crisis care, protecting water quality, improving salmon habitat and more in his 2024 recap





King County helped build 1,248 new affordable homes that opened their doors to families, seniors and veterans this year.



We have also created 1,350 units of emergency housing and permanent supportive housing across 16 buildings in seven cities for people experiencing homelessness. More than 900 people are currently living in these buildings.



Expanded access to behavioral health crisis care, including mobile teams



King County expanded the number of mobile teams who help people experiencing a mental health, drug or alcohol crisis. Over 20 teams travel across the county to de-escalate behavioral health crises and connect people to services. We also invested in the region’s first walk-in 24/7 behavioral health crisis center, which opened in Kirkland.



Seized 487 pounds of drugs and launched a public safety operation



The King County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team seized 487 pounds of narcotics this year — an estimated street value of $13.5 million. That includes more than 536,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 169 pounds of meth and 163 pounds of fentanyl powder.



King County also launched Operation Safe Transit, a public safety operation to make transit safer, combat crime and provide behavioral health resources, particularly in downtown Seattle. The initiative includes undercover operations and patrols along the Third Avenue transit corridor and has resulted in over 330 arrests regionwide so far.



Added more Metro bus service and launched the RapidRide G Line



Metro added over 3,700 new bus trips each week, connected buses to new light rail stations and launched the RapidRide G Line with service through downtown Seattle, First Hill, Capitol Hill, the Central District and Madison Valley.



We also hired more staff for Metro Transit Police, more than doubled the number of transit security officers and moved cleaning crews to 24/7 service.



Helped 3,440 animals find their forever homes and returned 744 lost pets



Regional Animal Services of King County found forever homes for 3,440 dogs, cats and other animals, and returned 744 missing pets to their families.



The county also partnered with Doney Coe Pet Clinic to open a new veterinary facility for low-income and homeless families free of charge.



Passed a plan for Doors Open, expanding access to arts, heritage, science and historic preservation

The County Council unanimously approved an implementation plan for the Doors Open initiative, which provides unprecedented support for over 700 arts, heritage, science and historic preservation organizations and the many community programs they provide.





Improved habitat for salmon





Biologists are also seeing a potential breakthrough for native kokanee salmon after nearly going extinct. More than 8,000 adult kokanee have returned to spawn so far this season in the Lake Sammamish watershed after 10 years of alarmingly low returns, including just 19 during the 2017–2018 season. This comes six years after Executive Constantine directed King County to enact emergency actions recommended by partners.







