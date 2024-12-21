Legos® at the Library
Saturday, December 21, 2024
|Friends of the Shoreline Library provided the LEGO® blocks
Photo by Claudia Meadows
The Friends of the Shoreline Library held one of their regular LEGO® Block Parties on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 from 2:30 – 4:00pm at the library at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
Kids from 3 - 12 years old and their parents were invited to show up and have fun with in an unstructured, creative play open-house.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
Bricks were provided by the library - lots of bricks! There were specialty pieces like figures to create stories and doors to build structures.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
You need doors to build a house.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
And sometimes it's just fun to gather up the bricks into one big pile in the middle of the cloth.
The next LEGO® Block Party is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 2:30pm–4:00pm.
The LEGO® Block parties are scheduled one to two times a month. The schedule has been set through May 2025 - See it here.
