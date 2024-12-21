Legos® at the Library

Friends of the Shoreline Library provided the LEGO® blocks

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The Friends of the Shoreline Library held one of their regular LEGO® Block Parties on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 from 2:30 – 4:00pm at the library at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.





Photo by Claudia Meadows

Kids from 3 - 12 years old and their parents were invited to show up and have fun with in an unstructured, creative play open-house.





Photo by Claudia Meadows

Bricks were provided by the library - lots of bricks! There were specialty pieces like figures to create stories and doors to build structures.





Photo by Claudia Meadows

You need doors to build a house.





Photo by Claudia Meadows

And sometimes it's just fun to gather up the bricks into one big pile in the middle of the cloth.









The LEGO® Block parties are scheduled one to two times a month. The schedule has been set through May 2025 - See it here.







