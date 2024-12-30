46th District pre-session in-person town hall January 9, 2025
Monday, December 30, 2024
On January 9, 2025 Rep. Pollet, Senator Valdez, and Rep. Farivar will host a pre-session town hall!
This is a meaningful opportunity to learn more about our legislative priorities, discuss issues impacting our community, and ask us questions.
The event will be hosted at the North Seattle College Auditorium 9600 College Way N., Seattle, WA 98103 from 6-8 pm.
Accessibility Information: Parking is available in front of the library entrance. For those traveling by bus, transit info is available here.
The auditorium is located immediately to the right of the main entrance. Wheelchair lifts and elevators are available.
