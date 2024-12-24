Santa and Fire Elves may be coming to your neighborhood Christmas morning

May be coming to a street near you

Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2016

If you live in the north end of Shoreline, listen for the sound of sirens and Christmas music in your neighborhood on Christmas morning.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2015

Santa and our firefighting Elves may be riding their fire engines onto your street.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2021

Come out to see them when you hear the music and get candy canes and candy from Santa and the Elves.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2015

Two fire engines will be touring the north end, staffed by firefighters who are volunteering their time on Christmas morning to bring some joy to our community.




