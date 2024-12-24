Santa and Fire Elves may be coming to your neighborhood Christmas morning
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
|May be coming to a street near you
Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2016
If you live in the north end of Shoreline, listen for the sound of sirens and Christmas music in your neighborhood on Christmas morning.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2015
Santa and our firefighting Elves may be riding their fire engines onto your street.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2021
Come out to see them when you hear the music and get candy canes and candy from Santa and the Elves.
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore 2015
Two fire engines will be touring the north end, staffed by firefighters who are volunteering their time on Christmas morning to bring some joy to our community.
We are not able to reach all of the community, so this is why we held stationary events this year prior to Christmas so more of our neighbors could see Santa, the elves and the engines. Even in the dumping rain, it was very successful and we loved it!
Tell your neighbors!
