Murray secures full funding to rebuild Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge was destroyed in a fire

Photo courtesy National Park Service





Last August Murray visited Hurricane Ridge , heard from Olympic National Park staff about plans to rebuild the Visitor Center, and reiterated her commitment to helping rebuild the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge.









At Senator Murray’s request, funding to rebuild Hurricane Ridge was included in President Biden’s supplemental funding request submitted to Congress in October 2023.

“Hurricane Ridge means so much to folks in the Olympic Peninsula and visitors who come from all over the world to hike, ski, and take in the breathtaking scenery of the area. I remember taking my own kids to Hurricane Ridge when they were young, and ever since the devastating fire that burned down the Day Lodge, I was determined to get this place rebuilt.



“I’m overjoyed to announce that I was able to secure full funding to build a new, permanent lodge at Hurricane Ridge, as well as address the need for interim facilities as Chair of the Appropriations Committee.

"It’s time to finally bring this funding home to Olympic National Park for everyone who cherishes Hurricane Ridge and wants to ensure people can enjoy this special place for generations to come.”



The supplemental funding to rebuild Hurricane Ridge will be used for the full redesign and rebuild of the Day Lodge—on the same footprint as the old building that burned down in May 2023—as well as the construction of interim facilities.





The total cost for planning and construction of the interim and long-term facilities at Hurricane Ridge is an estimated $80 million.





Hurricane Ridge gets approximately 2,500 visitors a day in the summer and approximately 500 visitors a day in winter.







