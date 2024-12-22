Popular Shorewood employee retiring after 25 years

Susie-Piper Sack retiring after 25 years - 17 at Shorewood

After 25 years with the Shoreline Schools Food and Nutrition Services Department, the incomparable Susie-Piper Sack is retiring!



"Susie has served in our food service programs for 25 years, 17 of them at Shorewood High School. Students go out of their way to wait in Susie's lunch line because it's so clear she loves providing great meals to our students with warmth and a smile every single day. "Congrats on your retirement, Susie, from all of us at Shorewood!" shares Principal Bill Dunbar.



Susie makes her workplace welcoming and warm for students, her colleagues, and school staff in ways that show they are deeply cared for.





While Shorewood will miss Susie at meal times, you will still be able to see Susie at the ticket concession for sporting events at the high school and at Shoreline Stadium.







