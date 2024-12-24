December recipe from Town & Country Market: Rack of Lamb with Pomegranate Sauce

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Rack of lamb
Photo courtesy Town & Country Markets
Here's something a little more exotic than the usual fare, courtesy Town & Country Markets

Rack of Lamb with Pomegranate Sauce
Serve a beautifully standing rack of lamb with a deeply flavorful pomegranate sauce.

Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 1 hour
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 2-4 servings

INGREDIENTS

½ cup pomegranate molasses
¼ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh mint
1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon salt and pepper
1 rack of lamb, frenched and trimmed
4 tablespoons pomegranate arils (seeds), for garnish

PREPARATION

STEP 1
Combine pomegranate molasses, olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, mint, rosemary, and honey for marinade. Season rack of lamb well with salt and pepper then coat in marinade. Leave at room temperature to marinate for 1 hour.

STEP 2
Preheat oven to 400°F.

STEP 3
Heat an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly coat with oil. Remove rack of lamb from marinade and sear fat side down until crust forms. Flip and repeat on the other side.

STEP 4
Pour the remaining marinade into the pan over the lamb and transfer to the oven. Cook for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature reads 125°F (medium rare) with a meat thermometer.

STEP 5
Let lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining pan juices and pomegranate arils.

The Shoreline Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on the upper level of Shoreline Place.


Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  