December recipe from Town & Country Market: Rack of Lamb with Pomegranate Sauce

Serve a beautifully standing rack of lamb with a deeply flavorful pomegranate sauce.Difficulty Level: IntermediatePrep Time: 1 hourCook Time: 30 minutesYield: 2-4 servingsINGREDIENTS½ cup pomegranate molasses¼ cup olive oil2 tablespoons lemon juice2 cloves garlic, minced1 teaspoon minced fresh mint1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary1 tablespoon honey¼ teaspoon salt and pepper1 rack of lamb, frenched and trimmed4 tablespoons pomegranate arils (seeds), for garnishPREPARATIONSTEP 1Combine pomegranate molasses, olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, mint, rosemary, and honey for marinade. Season rack of lamb well with salt and pepper then coat in marinade. Leave at room temperature to marinate for 1 hour.STEP 2Preheat oven to 400°F.STEP 3Heat an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly coat with oil. Remove rack of lamb from marinade and sear fat side down until crust forms. Flip and repeat on the other side.STEP 4Pour the remaining marinade into the pan over the lamb and transfer to the oven. Cook for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature reads 125°F (medium rare) with a meat thermometer.STEP 5Let lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining pan juices and pomegranate arils.