December recipe from Town & Country Market: Rack of Lamb with Pomegranate Sauce
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
|Rack of lamb
Photo courtesy Town & Country Markets
Rack of Lamb with Pomegranate Sauce
Serve a beautifully standing rack of lamb with a deeply flavorful pomegranate sauce.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 1 hour
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 2-4 servings
INGREDIENTS
½ cup pomegranate molasses
¼ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh mint
1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon salt and pepper
1 rack of lamb, frenched and trimmed
4 tablespoons pomegranate arils (seeds), for garnish
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Combine pomegranate molasses, olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, mint, rosemary, and honey for marinade. Season rack of lamb well with salt and pepper then coat in marinade. Leave at room temperature to marinate for 1 hour.
STEP 2
Preheat oven to 400°F.
STEP 3
Heat an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly coat with oil. Remove rack of lamb from marinade and sear fat side down until crust forms. Flip and repeat on the other side.
STEP 4
Pour the remaining marinade into the pan over the lamb and transfer to the oven. Cook for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature reads 125°F (medium rare) with a meat thermometer.
STEP 5
Let lamb rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with remaining pan juices and pomegranate arils.
The Shoreline Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on the upper level of Shoreline Place.
