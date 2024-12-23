Travels with Charlie: Shortest Day Short Walk after Long Day at Groomers
Monday, December 23, 2024
By Gordon Snyder
It was time for some sniffing relief after a long day at the Groomers getting trimmed, clipped, washed and dried.
|Sniffing is good after the Groomers.
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Nice break in the clouds at the end of our shortest day of the year. Now we can enjoy gaining 1 minute a day more of sunlight. After about 2 months we’ll be seeing about an hour more of sunlight...
|Back to Dude Mode.
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Charlie all cleaned up for the Holidays. We always love the way he looks and smells after coming home from the Groomers.
|Charlie shaking his head “NO"
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Do you like the way you smell after the Groomers? That’s a definite “NO" in Charlie talk.
We ended our Shortest Day Short Walk after Long Day at Groomers without rain and mud.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
Gordon Snyder
0 comments:
Post a Comment