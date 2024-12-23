Travels with Charlie: Shortest Day Short Walk after Long Day at Groomers

By Gordon Snyder



It was time for some sniffing relief after a long day at the Groomers getting trimmed, clipped, washed and dried.





Sniffing is good after the Groomers.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Nice break in the clouds at the end of our shortest day of the year. Now we can enjoy gaining 1 minute a day more of sunlight. After about 2 months we’ll be seeing about an hour more of sunlight...





Back to Dude Mode.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Charlie shaking his head “NO"

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Do you like the way you smell after the Groomers? That’s a definite “NO" in Charlie talk.



We ended our Shortest Day Short Walk after Long Day at Groomers without rain and mud.



Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







