Edmonds Police arrest drug dealer operating out of motel on SR 99

Drug bust in Edmonds motel

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 just after 6:30am, a months-long narcotics investigation led to the service of a search warrant at a motel in the 23900 block of Hwy 99 in Edmonds.





Investigators had developed probable cause that occupants of a room were selling fentanyl and methamphetamine.





During the search warrant, additional methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, prescription pills, and $1200 were recovered. A thirty-five-year-old Edmonds man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for Possession w/Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances.





The EPD Problem-Solving Emphasis Team (PSET) led the investigation. Earlier this year, EPD officers had investigated a near overdose death of a child in a different room at this location. PSET began looking further into the drug culture at this motel and developed credible information that led to this search warrant.





EPD will continue to work with motel owners to ensure that they do not endorse or permit criminal activity, as this conduct directly impacts other area businesses and our Edmonds community's health, safety, and quality of life.





The investigation is active and ongoing, and more arrests may occur.







