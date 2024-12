Pickleball class added for winter at Shoreline Community College

Come learn to play pickleball for recreation at Shoreline Community College. This friendly class is perfect for beginners!









Introduction to pickleball, a cross between tennis and badminton, played on a badminton court with a 3 ft. high net, short paddle and whiffle ball. Emphasis on conditioning, agility, coordination, and timing. In this course students will be introduced to the basic skills and knowledge associated with pickleball. In addition, this course provides students with opportunities to improve physical fitness and be sociable.Fee: $139.00Dates: 1/7/2025 - 3/13/2025Times: 9:30 AM - 10:20 AMDays: Tuesday and Thursday (20 sessions)Questions? Stacie Attridge at sattridge@shoreline.edu