Pickleball class added for winter at Shoreline Community College
Friday, December 20, 2024
Introduction to pickleball, a cross between tennis and badminton, played on a badminton court with a 3 ft. high net, short paddle and whiffle ball. Emphasis on conditioning, agility, coordination, and timing. In this course students will be introduced to the basic skills and knowledge associated with pickleball. In addition, this course provides students with opportunities to improve physical fitness and be sociable.
Fee: $139.00
Dates: 1/7/2025 - 3/13/2025
Times: 9:30 AM - 10:20 AM
Days: Tuesday and Thursday (20 sessions)
Questions? Stacie Attridge at sattridge@shoreline.edu
