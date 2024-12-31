One year of construction on the Alta North City building

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Alta North City begins construction 2023

Two photos exactly one year apart from each other.

Under construction: A $9 million, 6-story apartment building at 15th Ave NE and NE 179th St in Shoreline.

Alta North City one year later 2024
Photo by David Carlos

There will be 228 units, with retail space on the ground floor. The building will be called Alta North City. 

The property was previously the site of the very popular Leena's Cafe. The owner of Leena's, who also owned the old building, promised to reopen in the new building.  

 

Posted by DKH at 2:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  