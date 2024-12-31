One year of construction on the Alta North City building
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Under construction: A $9 million, 6-story apartment building at 15th Ave NE and NE 179th St in Shoreline.
|Alta North City one year later 2024
Photo by David Carlos
There will be 228 units, with retail space on the ground floor. The building will be called Alta North City.
The property was previously the site of the very popular Leena's Cafe. The owner of Leena's, who also owned the old building, promised to reopen in the new building.
