Blood donors give the greatest gift - Blood drive December 31, 2024 at Shoreline Fire on Aurora

Sunday, December 22, 2024

 
The holidays are a magical time, filled with togetherness, gratitude, and generosity, but for our community blood supply, it’s one of the toughest times of the year when fewer people have time to donate. 

It’s critical we take the time to keep our blood supply strong and stable for the people who need help. 

Will you donate to support patients during this critical time? 

Please give blood at the Shoreline Fire Station 61 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 (enter from southbound Aurora). 

Blood drive will be held in the Public Meeting Room from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Secure your time slot by calling 1-800-398-7888 or visit here to sign up

Bonus: All donors will receive a pair of holiday socks when they donate with Bloodworks Northwest on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

--Tom Petersen

Posted by DKH at 1:52 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  