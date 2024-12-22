Blood donors give the greatest gift - Blood drive December 31, 2024 at Shoreline Fire on Aurora





It’s critical we take the time to keep our blood supply strong and stable for the people who need help.





Will you donate to support patients during this critical time?









Blood drive will be held in the Public Meeting Room from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Secure your time slot by calling 1-800-398-7888 or visit here to sign up



Bonus: All donors will receive a pair of holiday socks when they donate with Bloodworks Northwest on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!





--Tom Petersen





The holidays are a magical time, filled with togetherness, gratitude, and generosity, but for our community blood supply, it’s one of the toughest times of the year when fewer people have time to donate.