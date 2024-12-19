Travels with Charlie: Grabbing Our Raincoats

Charlie is fashionably dressed for the rain

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Log Boom pier

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Log Boom Pier during rains. Sure is beautiful. But, Nobody there.

Favorite rain downspout decorated for the holidays

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Wandering along between raindrops. This fantastic rain gutter is artwork inspired by the old log flumes that moved logs to the lake. Best part is the rain gutter works draining into that garden spot.



Bundle and grab up your rain gear and get outside to enjoy the beauty of our rain storms up close and personal.



Cheers,

Gordon Snyder



Grabbing Our Raincoats, Charlie and I snuck in a walk between downpours.Seems we were the only ones wandering around. Does that mean we are crazy???