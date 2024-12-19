Travels with Charlie: Grabbing Our Raincoats

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Charlie is fashionably dressed for the rain
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Short Days and Atmospheric Rivers didn’t keep us Inside. Very nice outside without the winds.

Grabbing Our Raincoats, Charlie and I snuck in a walk between downpours.
Seems we were the only ones wandering around. Does that mean we are crazy???

Log Boom pier
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Log Boom Pier during rains. Sure is beautiful. But, Nobody there.
Compare this day’s photo to my sunset photo from a few days ago. What a difference…

Favorite rain downspout decorated for the holidays
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Discovered my favorite rain downspout has been decorated for the Holidays.

Wandering along between raindrops. This fantastic rain gutter is artwork inspired by the old log flumes that moved logs to the lake.

Best part is the rain gutter works draining into that garden spot.

Bundle and grab up your rain gear and get outside to enjoy the beauty of our rain storms up close and personal.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


