January News for Sno-King Folk Dance
Friday, December 27, 2024
As we skate into the new year, we are still in a party mood, so we invite you to dance with us from 2:00-4:00 in the afternoon on New Year's Day.
Otherwise we meet every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00 pm. We do every kind of international folk dance; line, couple, set, or individual. After a period for requests, there is a short lesson, and a program of dances. You don't have to bring a partner.
Wednesday Jan. 8 is set teaching night, which starts early at 6:45; A Scottish Strathspey will be taught.
Saturday Jan. 11 from 7:00-9:00 pm is our Sno-King birthday party celebrating the founding of the club. Come and eat cake.
This month on the remaining Wednesdays we will also teach a Greek line dance and a Serbian line dance.
You will be surprised how much fun folk dancing is. There are easy dances, as well as harder ones for old hands. Folk dancers have more fun!
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00. www.sno-king.org , dancesnoking@gmail.com , or 425-610-0303 (leave a message)
