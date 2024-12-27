January News for Sno-King Folk Dance

Friday, December 27, 2024

Photo by Kathy Bruni

SNO-KING INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE CLUB

As we skate into the new year, we are still in a party mood, so we invite you to dance with us from 2:00-4:00 in the afternoon on New Year's Day.

Otherwise we meet every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00 pm. We do every kind of international folk dance; line, couple, set, or individual. After a period for requests, there is a short lesson, and a program of dances. You don't have to bring a partner.

Wednesday Jan. 8 is set teaching night, which starts early at 6:45; A Scottish Strathspey will be taught.
Saturday Jan. 11 from 7:00-9:00 pm is our Sno-King birthday party celebrating the founding of the club. Come and eat cake.

This month on the remaining Wednesdays we will also teach a Greek line dance and a Serbian line dance.

You will be surprised how much fun folk dancing is. There are easy dances, as well as harder ones for old hands. Folk dancers have more fun!

Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  