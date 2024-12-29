CityLearn returns to City Hall - January 8, 2025

Sunday, December 29, 2024

CityLearn: Homelessness Response in Shoreline

CityLearn returns to City Hall - January 8, 2025 7:00-8:30pm

Curious about the City's efforts to address the issue of Homelessness? 

Join us at City Hall for a presentation and discussion with Shoreline's Community Service staff and leaders from Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness

While we encourage you to attend in-person, virtual attendance is offered for those who are unable to participate at Shoreline City Hall. Register in advance to attend virtually.

More information about the CityLearn Program.


Posted by DKH at 1:39 AM
