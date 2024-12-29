CityLearn returns to City Hall - January 8, 2025
Sunday, December 29, 2024
CityLearn returns to City Hall - January 8, 2025 7:00-8:30pm
Curious about the City's efforts to address the issue of Homelessness?
Join us at City Hall for a presentation and discussion with Shoreline's Community Service staff and leaders from Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness.
While we encourage you to attend in-person, virtual attendance is offered for those who are unable to participate at Shoreline City Hall. Register in advance to attend virtually.
More information about the CityLearn Program.
