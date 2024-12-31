Dramatic car fire on I-5 Monday evening

|Photo courtesy South County Fire
South County Firefighters extinguished a car fire on southbound I-5, just south of the Snohomish/King County Line (NE 205th) in Shoreline around 8pm on Monday, December 30, 2024.
|Photo courtesy South County Fire
They commented: "We’re thankful no one was hurt."
|Photo courtesy South County Fire
"Thank you to drivers for moving over when you see first responders on the road, so we can all work safely."
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
Three left lanes on southbound I-5 and two left lanes on northbound I-5 were blocked for several hours during the response and clean up.
