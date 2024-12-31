Dramatic car fire on I-5 Monday evening

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters extinguished a car fire on southbound I-5, just south of the Snohomish/King County Line (NE 205th) in Shoreline around 8pm on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Photo courtesy South County Fire

They commented: "We’re thankful no one was hurt."

Photo courtesy South County Fire

"Thank you to drivers for moving over when you see first responders on the road, so we can all work safely."

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Three left lanes on southbound I-5 and two left lanes on northbound I-5 were blocked for several hours during the response and clean up.


Posted by DKH at 1:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  