Dramatic car fire on I-5 Monday evening

Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County Firefighters extinguished a car fire on southbound I-5, just south of the Snohomish/King County Line (NE 205th) in Shoreline around 8pm on Monday, December 30, 2024.





Photo courtesy South County Fire

They commented: "We’re thankful no one was hurt."

Photo courtesy South County Fire

"Thank you to drivers for moving over when you see first responders on the road, so we can all work safely."





Photo courtesy WSDOT

Three left lanes on southbound I-5 and two left lanes on northbound I-5 were blocked for several hours during the response and clean up.







