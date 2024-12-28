Giving Tree at Ballinger Thriftway brings in $2,000 for Vision House

Saturday, December 28, 2024


Ballinger Thriftway

Thank you all for your support

This Holiday season we have seen our community support in giving back to others who need it most. The Holidays have been highlighted by the Spirit of giving and compassion.We are beyond grateful to be apart of such a caring community.
We want to highlight our Christmas Giving Tree for @visionhouseseattle
Because of you we were able to bless them with a donation of over $2,000.

We hope you all have a joyful Holiday time with friends and family.
Merry Christmas

Vision House runs a large complex in the Ballinger Neighborhood called Jacob's Well, which houses formerly homeless families, and single mothers, providing day care and support services.



Posted by DKH at 3:34 AM
0 comments:

